Drew Barrymore is the definition of a girl’s girl. From her incredible beauty line, Flower Beauty, to her new lifestyle brand Dear Drew — she’s making it easier and easier for all of us to get a little piece of Ms. Barrymore in our lives. Infused with colorful inspiration, peppy spirit and her signature eclectic fun style, her line is essentially our new fashion BFF — and even though you can pick it up on Amazon and at Anthropologie, there’s also a super chic with a capital C Dear Drew pop-up in NYC on Crosby Street for those of Us in the area. Stylish sat down with the actress/producer/designer/mom herself on Valentine’s Day in the store to talk all things clothes, mood boards and living a colorful life — and she shared some major secrets, like how she figured out how to design flattering, beautiful clothing for real bodies and even why she stopped wearing Spanx. Check out the interview below!

Stylish: This store really feels like the real Drew — was that the idea?

Drew Barrymore : Well everything in here is actually from my house. I kid you not, 90% of what is in here was taken from my home, but I offered it. I wanted to create something that was feminine and expressed my love for life. This company is like a shelf, you want to put something beautiful on your shelf, but it’s also a love letter to all women all around the world.

Stylish: All of the clothes here are figure flattering and un-intimidating — tell Us about about that.

DB: I wanted to make sure it felt like exactly like that. I was not born with a body that was meant for swimsuit season, ever. I’ve never been that type of person. There are no bodycon dresses here, maybe under another dress to hold it all in like Spanx, but I don’t even want Spanx. I don’t even wear them anymore — and here’s the secret about Spanx: they don’t get rid of anything. They just make it go somewhere else. They’re not magic, they’re just a binding condom or a sausage casing. I’ve come to the point in my life where I’m comfortable enough in myself to not wear them.

Stylish: What do you want women to take away from this store?

DB: Well I love when women feel my clothes are flattering. I want to make them feel good. I’ve grown up in costume houses and had tailors from all around the world and I’ve learned with a dart or something let out a little in a particular section, you can really create a silhouette that’s more like a real human body and not just the straight up and down silhouette, which I’m not and have never been. I’ve learned every trick and every way to make volume in this area and go smaller in the other one, as far as how to dress myself. I want to dress in a way that feels expressive and fun, but I want to be the body that I am in and don’t want to fake something that my body is just not. I think a knowledge of where the lines go in tailoring has helped me with these clothes.

Stylish: Was this collection a love letter to yourself?

DB: I just like the idea of certain companies are expressive and aspirational, but I wanted to do something that could grow slowly and be very personal— not that everything I do isn’t personal. There’s only so much design in film and advertising and beauty and I wanted to go deep and show my biggest joy in the world. My happiest time is sitting down with an iced tea or class of wine and reading World of Interior, that is my happy place. I love design in home, clothes, fabrics. I live for a mood board. There’s nothing I got to express that in [before this] and I thought I should build another company because I wasn’t in a straight jacket already. [Laughs] I love it because these are all things that I love: eyewear, movies, wine. In this store, these are my books, that is my typewriter, the daybed from my kids’ room is in here, I put up my mood boards in here, too.

