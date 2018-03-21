Here comes the bride … almost! Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater invited Us Weekly to shop with her at Kinsley James Couture Bridal in Los Angeles as she tried on the most important dress of her life – her wedding gown! From mermaid gowns to ball gowns, embellishments to lace, the wedding gown can be the most overwhelming decision a bride makes before the big day. See which dresses the dance pro gravitates to and which are a definite no in the exclusive video above, the third in our “Wed With Us” series.

Slater didn’t bring her fiancé and fellow pro dancer Sasha Farber along for the occasion. “I think it would be really nice if Sasha saw me as a bride on our wedding day and not before,” the blushing bride-to-be said. “So I’ve made sure he’s stayed at home. I told him, ‘Don’t drive past,’ which I know he’ll want to do.”

But that didn’t mean she had to go alone – Slater enlisted the help of her biggest advisor when it comes to style, her twin sister and maid-of-honor, Kelly Slater.

“If I was to pick for you, I would say lace, not too of big a skirt and maybe a fabric like satin or a chiffon. White-white,” her sister advised.

Emma has been thinking of not only her wedding day but her wedding dress for decades. “I think every girl dreams about their wedding dress since they’re a little girl,” she told Stylish. “I’ve got Pinterest boards full of wedding ideas. I still don’t know what I want! I like enchanted, I would love sleeves.”

Emma tried a dress with a plunging neckline, long lace sleeves and a cinched waist. While she was very happy with most of the details, she said she might be more into it “if it was more form fitting on the bottom.”

Her sister Kelly agreed: “I think she needs something that’s a little more fitted on the hips, perhaps fitted at the knee. She definitely needs a bit more oomph!”

Next up: a figure-hugging, beaded, deep V-neck sleeveless gown. “This is the dress of dresses!” She exclaimed. Even though she wears fitted beaded gowns on the dance floor, this one wasn’t right for her wedding day. “It’s not my style. I think it’s a little too sexy for me.”

She also tried a strapless sweetheart neckline with embellishments from top to bottom. “I’m not naturally a strapless type of person,” she said. “It’s good to try on things that aren’t you. It helps you decide what you like when you know what you don’t like.”

Though the bride-to-be wasn’t ready to make a final decision, she will have to make one soon since the wedding is right around the corner. Stay tuned to usmagazine.com to see which gorgeous gown she goes with and for all of the couple’s exclusive wedding details!

