Look gorgeous while giving back? Yes, please! Elisabeth Moss rocked a killer red lip by The Lipstick Lobby for a great cause, which she showed off in an Instagram post on Wednesday, November 1.

“Resist. 💋💋💋 For each red ‘Outrage’ lipstick sold, $5 will be donated towards @aclu_nationwide with a minimum donation of $10,000,” The Handmaid’s Tale star explained. “If you prefer pink try ‘Kiss My Pink’, and a 100% of the proceeds go to @plannedparenthood details for buying @thelipsticklobby #outrage #kissmypink.”

The Lipstick Lobby is using makeup to make more than fashion statement — wearing their lip colors actually makes a difference! The social justice brand currently has two different lip colors, Outrage and Kiss My Pink, that benefit the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood, respectively. Both colors are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and provide a full-coverage finish.

Christie Brinkley’s daughter, Sailor, has also sported the Outrage hue. Since both beautiful shades are only $19 each, why not buy both? You can also share your best selfie with the hashtag #LipstickItToTheMan to spread awareness.

“Wearing this lipstick is a reminder that small actions can create big waves,” the brand says. We’ve certainly found that to be true in the beauty world. Whether it’s going for a makeup-free selfie to support economically disadvantaged communities or wearing lingerie for breast cancer awareness, there are many ways to show your support for causes through beauty and fashion.

If these are organizations you believe in, this is a great — and glam — way to get behind them!

