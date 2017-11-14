Big thanks to Elizabeth Banks! The Hunger Games actress just showed off a DIY ribbon choker bow, a holiday accessory that’s totally trendy, affordable and even lets you reuse your gift packaging. Stylish is so here for it.

Banks hit up The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel in a white Emanuel Ungaro ensemble with a sheer black strip of fabric tied in a bow around her neck that looks like a simple choker from the front on Tuesday, November 14. The 43-year-old actress, who was styled by sister duo Wendi and Nicole for the event, let the ends of the ribbon hang down the center of her spine. The black backwards bow was further accentuated by the fact that her platinum blonde hair was styled up and her outfit featured an open back, which really allowed the bow to stand out.

Just a casual Monday night in this @emanuelungaro_officiel styling: @wendiandnicole hair: @seijinyc makeup: @Gitabass A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

While we all can’t afford Chanel couture, like the night’s honoree Julianne Moore donned, anyone can recreate this unique accessory for just a few dollars. Stop by a fabric store and choose a ribbon that coordinates your outfit. You can opt for basic black, like Banks did, or get fancy with a bright color or pattern. Once you’ve got your ribbon selected, tie a backwards bow around your neck and let the ends drape down your back, and voila: you’ve just accessorized like an A-lister!

And next time you get a gift tied with a pretty bow, be sure to save it to wear for an upcoming holiday soiree!

