Stylish

On Repeat! Elizabeth Banks Dons a White Blazer Dress Twice in 1 Week

By
Elizabeth Banks in New York City on December 6, 2023.
Elizabeth Banks in New York City on December 6, 2023.

Elizabeth Banks knows when you have a killer outfit, you should keep wearing it.

The actress popped on a wintry white blazer dress for a screening of her new Apple TV+ show, The Beanie Bubble, at CAA in Los Angeles on December 3. She paired the outerwear with a ponytail and tall silver heels.

A few days later, Banks was spotted in NYC, again rocking the same single-breasted blazer dress. This time, she dressed for the cold, swapping her open-toe heels for tall black boots, adding on gloves and letting her hair down. Both looks were brilliant — and this Cicy Bell blazer from Amazon is going to help you replicate them!

Elizabeth Banks and Kristin Gore at the "Beanie Bubble" screening in Los Angeles on December 3, 2023.
Elizabeth Banks and Kristin Gore at the "Beanie Bubble" screening in Los Angeles on December 3, 2023.
See it!

Get the Cicy Bell Fashion Blazer Dress (originally $47) on sale for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like Banks’ go-to blazer dress, this pick from Amazon has a wrap-style single-button closure for a chic asymmetry. The look also has the long lapels and structured shoulders we were looking for. The length, of course, is our favorite part!

This elevated dress also comes in khaki, pink and black, and you can nab it in sizes S-XXL. There’s a size chart in the Amazon photos to help you pick. Think you might prefer a slightly different look? Check out what else we found on Amazon below!

Cicy Bell Women's Casual Fashion Blazer Dress Long Sleeve Wrap Asymmetric Work Office Long Blazers White
Cicy Bell
You save: 32%

Cicy Bell Fashion Blazer Dress

$32$47
See it!

Shop more white blazer dresses we love:

UNIQUE 21 Women Luxe Stain Breasted Asymmetric Blazer Dress - Ladies Elegant Casual Work Office Events Blazer Dresses (X-Small, White)
UNIQUE 21

Unique 21 Luxe Asymmetric Blazer Dress

$60
See it!
EXTRO&VERT Cape Blazer Dress for Women Gold Buttons Double Breasted Split Sleeve Casual Outfit
EXTRO&VERT

Extro&Vert Cape Blazer Dress

$55
See it!
Asvivid Women Elegant V Neck Sleeveless Blazer Dress Casual Work Office Double Breasted Blazer Dresses with Pockets White Small
Asvivid

Asvivid Sleeveless Blazer Dress

$40
See it!

Not your style? Explore more Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

In this article

1340126098elizabeth banks 206

Elizabeth Banks

