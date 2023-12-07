Elizabeth Banks knows when you have a killer outfit, you should keep wearing it.

The actress popped on a wintry white blazer dress for a screening of her new Apple TV+ show, The Beanie Bubble, at CAA in Los Angeles on December 3. She paired the outerwear with a ponytail and tall silver heels.

A few days later, Banks was spotted in NYC, again rocking the same single-breasted blazer dress. This time, she dressed for the cold, swapping her open-toe heels for tall black boots, adding on gloves and letting her hair down. Both looks were brilliant — and this Cicy Bell blazer from Amazon is going to help you replicate them!

Get the Cicy Bell Fashion Blazer Dress (originally $47) on sale for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like Banks’ go-to blazer dress, this pick from Amazon has a wrap-style single-button closure for a chic asymmetry. The look also has the long lapels and structured shoulders we were looking for. The length, of course, is our favorite part!

This elevated dress also comes in khaki, pink and black, and you can nab it in sizes S-XXL. There’s a size chart in the Amazon photos to help you pick. Think you might prefer a slightly different look? Check out what else we found on Amazon below!

