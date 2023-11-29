Your account
Stylish

Run, Don’t Walk! Elizabeth Olsen’s Workout Shorts Are on Sale

By
Elizabeth Olsen in Los Angeles on November 27, 2023.
Elizabeth Olsen in Los Angeles on November 27, 2023.GAC / MEGA

Elizabeth Olsen has Us running over to Amazon.

The WandaVision actress was spotted out for a jog in Los Angeles on Monday, November 27, a pair of headphones over her ears. Feeling motivated already? What if you could wear the same style of shorts for your own workouts?

Olsen appeared to be wearing a pair of black Play Up shorts by Under Armour, featuring a small logo at the hem and logo lettering on the waistband. Want to get the look? Let’s shop — while we can still save!

Elizabeth Olsen in Los Angeles on November 27, 2023.
Elizabeth Olsen in Los Angeles on November 27, 2023. GAC / MEGA
See it!

Get the Under Armour Women’s Play Up 5-inch Shorts (originally $35) for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

It’s refreshing to see a celeb we admire wearing affordable workout apparel — we just got lucky that the same style is also on sale (and on Prime). These lightweight shorts are breathable, sweat-wicking and quick to dry. They’re also anti-pill, so don’t be afraid of the washing machine!

Whether you’re outside in the California sun or staying warm in the gym in a colder state, these shorts will help you through all kinds of workouts. Want to see similar styles from the brand? Other options from other brands? Shop below for more picks!

Shop more black workout shorts we love:

Baleaf Athletic Shorts With Liner Pockets

BALEAF Women's Workout Running Shorts 2 in 1 Spandex High Waisted 3" Athletic Shorts with Liner Pockets Black M
BALEAF
$28.00
See it!

Champion Jersey Soft Shorts

Champion Jersey, Comfortable Women, Lightweight 100% Cotton Shorts, 5", Black, X-Large
Champion
Was $20On Sale: $10You Save 50%
See it!

Blooming Jelly Workout Shorts With Zipper Pocket

Blooming Jelly Womens High Waisted Running Shorts Athletic Workout Shorts Quick Dry Pants with Zipper Pocket (M,Black)
Blooming Jelly
$25.00
See it!

Not your style? Explore more active shorts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Elizabeth Olsen

