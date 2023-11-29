Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Elizabeth Olsen has Us running over to Amazon.

The WandaVision actress was spotted out for a jog in Los Angeles on Monday, November 27, a pair of headphones over her ears. Feeling motivated already? What if you could wear the same style of shorts for your own workouts?

Olsen appeared to be wearing a pair of black Play Up shorts by Under Armour, featuring a small logo at the hem and logo lettering on the waistband. Want to get the look? Let’s shop — while we can still save!

Get the Under Armour Women’s Play Up 5-inch Shorts (originally $35) for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

It’s refreshing to see a celeb we admire wearing affordable workout apparel — we just got lucky that the same style is also on sale (and on Prime). These lightweight shorts are breathable, sweat-wicking and quick to dry. They’re also anti-pill, so don’t be afraid of the washing machine!

Whether you’re outside in the California sun or staying warm in the gym in a colder state, these shorts will help you through all kinds of workouts. Want to see similar styles from the brand? Other options from other brands? Shop below for more picks!

Shop more black workout shorts we love:

