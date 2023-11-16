Elle Macpherson Looks Powerful in a Cape on the Red Carpet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Elle Macpherson was dressed like the fashion hero she is at the 2023 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.

Macpherson won the Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year award at the event, which took place on Wednesday, November 15 in Madrid. She was dressed in Dior, opting for an all-black ensemble. She wore a long black dress, a black cape coat and open-toe shoes, her blonde locks styled in toused waves.

Seeking a cape like this for your own closet? After seeing the supermodel’s red carpet photos, we can’t imagine anyone isn’t! Let Us link you to an affordable alternative that will help you nail the vibe!

Get the Somthron Long Slit-Sleeve Cape Coat for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Somthron cape is one of those unbelievable Amazon finds that has you pinching yourself to make sure you’re awake. It’s under $30, it has an inclusive size range (S-4XL) and it even comes in three colors! Of course, we have our eye on the black version right now.

As Macpherson demonstrated, a cape coat like this can be brilliantly styled for a more formal event, but we’d love to see it elevate a more casual outfit too, such as jeans, a fitted turtleneck top and ballet flats. Think you might prefer a shorter style? Buttons? Faux fur? Check out our other finds below before placing your order!

