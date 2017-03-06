Emily Ratajkowski Wants the World to Know She’s Feminist AF

Bold AF. Emily Ratajkowski was spotted on the streets of Paris March 3 making a powerful statement in a Jonathan Simkhai tee emblazoned with the words “Feminist AF.” Paired with an army green silk robe by Cinque, denim with frayed ends, sandals and a Tory Burch bag, the model’s tee makes a strong statement and supports an important cause. Proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

This isn’t the first time the model and actress has proudly shared her opinions with the public. Ratajkowski, 25, rocked a cropped pink sweater with an image of a female gender symbol in place of the letter “i” in the name Bernie during the 2016 presidential election in support of Bernie Sanders. During the Woman’s March on Washington, she added a pink “F–k Paul Ryan” pin to her denim jacket on January 21 and she has been photographed in a “Revolution Has No Borders” shirt, which benefits the ACLU.

Ratajkowski has made it clear she’s going to continue to speak out for the causes she supports and won’t be silenced by critics. “I think if you are a public figure, you have a responsibility to say something for a cause you truly believe in and help it on its course,” she told The New York Times last September. “It’s incredibly frustrating that society somehow feels that women can’t manage to be political, feminist and a sex symbol.”

You can pre-order your own “Feminist AF” tee at jonathansimkhai.com for $95, with an estimated ship date of March 31.

