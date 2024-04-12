Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Get Gabrielle Union’s Boss Babe Look With This 2-Piece Set From Amazon

By
Gabrielle Union in NYC on April 11, 2024.
Gabrielle Union in NYC on April 11, 2024.Gotham/GC Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s decided: Gabrielle Union absolutely slays in a suit set.

The actress sat down with Publicis Health Media in NYC on Thursday, April 11, to discuss the power of advocacy in women’s health. She wore a khaki set by The Frankie Shop, featuring the $245 Gladys Blazer and $185 Gladys Cargo Pants. She also wore a white top and leather loafers, carrying a Gucci bag when not speaking on stage.

Loving this boss babe look? Unfortunately, Union’s blazer and pants are sold out (and $430 total). But that’s OK — we found a similar set on Amazon Prime for under $50!

Gabrielle Union in NYC on April 11, 2024.
Gabrielle Union in NYC on April 11, 2024. Gotham/GC Images
See it!

Get the HBQ Two-Piece Blazer and Wide-Leg Pant Suit Set for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

We knew right away this HBQ set would be the one — even without the bonus of the model also wearing a similar top to Union. The wide-leg silhouette of the pants, the notched lapels of the blazer, the welt pockets . . . it’s exactly what we needed.

Only $12! — These Designer-Dupe Aviators Are on Major Sale

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

This set comes in 10 colors, so you can go bold with shades like magenta or cobalt blue. If you want something more on the neutral side like Union’s, check out the off-white or khaki colorways!

amazon-hbq-suit-set

HBQ Two-Piece Blazer and Wide-Leg Pant Suit Set

$49
See it!

Think you might want a single-breasted design? No buttons at all? A skinnier pant? You can see a variety of other similar suit sets we found on our search below. Find your favorite!

Shop other similar suit sets we love:

Luvamia Two-Piece Outfit

Luvamia Two-Piece Outfit

$61
See it!
Prettygarden Two-Piece Suit Set

Prettygarden Two-Piece Suit Set

$60
See it!
Tcremisa Two-Piece Outfit

Tcremisa Two-Piece Outfit

$36
See it!

Not your style? Explore other suit sets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

In this article

1351180879gabrielle union 206

Gabrielle Union

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!