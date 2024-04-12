Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s decided: Gabrielle Union absolutely slays in a suit set.

The actress sat down with Publicis Health Media in NYC on Thursday, April 11, to discuss the power of advocacy in women’s health. She wore a khaki set by The Frankie Shop, featuring the $245 Gladys Blazer and $185 Gladys Cargo Pants. She also wore a white top and leather loafers, carrying a Gucci bag when not speaking on stage.

Loving this boss babe look? Unfortunately, Union’s blazer and pants are sold out (and $430 total). But that’s OK — we found a similar set on Amazon Prime for under $50!

Get the HBQ Two-Piece Blazer and Wide-Leg Pant Suit Set for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

We knew right away this HBQ set would be the one — even without the bonus of the model also wearing a similar top to Union. The wide-leg silhouette of the pants, the notched lapels of the blazer, the welt pockets . . . it’s exactly what we needed.

This set comes in 10 colors, so you can go bold with shades like magenta or cobalt blue. If you want something more on the neutral side like Union’s, check out the off-white or khaki colorways!

Think you might want a single-breasted design? No buttons at all? A skinnier pant? You can see a variety of other similar suit sets we found on our search below. Find your favorite!

