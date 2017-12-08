Gal Gadot painted the town red! The star of Wonder Woman stepped out to celebrate the GQ Man of the Year Awards in L.A. on Thursday, December 8, wearing a red Dior mididress that came with a surprising twist: it split up the middle to reveal a pair of shorts.

Of course, Gadot looked ravishing in the crimson number with a plunging neckline and A-line skirt that ended mid-calf. The silhouette was ultra ladylike and the bow belt added an extra feminine touch. But the skirt? It split right up the middle to reveal a pair of shorts — giving the classic look (it could have been straight out of an Old Hollywood red carpet) a modern touch. This isn’t the first time a red Dior classic has been updated with a split-skirt — Emma Roberts wore a Christian Dior Couture dress over pants to the 2014 Golden Globe Awards. This time, the look was more subtle — making the surprise even more unexpected and whimsical!

Gadot capped off the classic look with a pair of patent Christian Louboutin Mary Janes and went light on the accessories so the focus was on her festive frock. If you needed inspiration to wear a scarlet dress this holiday season, this would be it.

So what do you do with your makeup if you’re wearing a dress that makes such a statement? You keep your smokey eye lowkey and wear a touch of blush for a natural effect. As for her tresses, the Justice League star wore her signature raven strands with a healthy dose of texture and casually swooped her lob with a deep part for an extra touch of effortless glamour.

