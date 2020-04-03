We are all about that hair ‹ and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what¹s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly’s senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed facialist Gavin McLeod-Valentine, the man behind the glowing complexions of luminaries like Kim Kardashian-West, Naomi Campbell and Olivia Coleman, to name just a few. Listen in awe as McLeod-Valentine spills his secrets for the exact technique he uses to give his clients firmer, more sculpted features. And the best news is that you don’t need any pricey tools or products to do it — all you need are your own hands!

The Los Angeles-based skin pro, whose Scottish roots and English education have given him the most posh accent you’ve ever heard, tells Us his secrets for how we can all emerge from self-isolation “looking like Sleeping Beauty.” He recommends we take this time to let our skin breathe and resist wearing too many layers of makeup, though we should use an antioxidant-packed serum to protect skin from blue light and other environmental aggressors. His favorite antioxidant is Kaduku Plum — listen to the episode and find out why!

The powerhouse ingredient can be found in Intraceuticals’ Booster Antioxidant serum, the brand McLeod-Valentine works with. Intraceuticals is taking action during the coronavirus crisis by donating $100,000 to healthcare professionals. Hear the details on the podcast, and find out how you can get involved in helping the beauty industry during this time!

But it’s not just about what you put on your skin. McLeod-Valentine says cleansing is the one technique most people don’t do properly, and now’s the time to learn exactly how to wash your face as wearing a protective mask can lead to clogged pores on the lower third of your face. Get the full technique and welcome a clear, glowing complexion!

For more of the week¹s beauty and style news — including the dream client McLeod-Valentine hopes will call him (hint: it rhymes with ‘sparkle’) — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!