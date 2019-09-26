



Here at Stylish, we've never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn't talk about for days on end. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what's new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast.

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronan welcomed Hollywood makeup legend Angela Levin (who beautifies Michelle Williams, Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock to name just a few of Tinseltown’s A-list) to take Us behind-the-scenes of Fosse/Verdon star Williams’ Emmys glam prep. The 39-year-old actress took home an Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series — and our accolades for most gorgeous makeup! Hear how her glam squad got her ready for the red carpet, with a vibe in line with the same “quiet strength” she showed during her epic acceptance speech, in the episode above.

Levin worked with Chantecaille to create the actress’ look and she shares the details of exactly how she made sure that the makeup looked good to the human eye, and also to the camera… and, of course, last all night. Surprisingly, it’s blush that she reapplies last, just before her clients go out the door. And you’ll never believe what created the finish of Williams’ perfect pout (which incidentally was painted in Chantecaille’s Lip Veil in Tamboti). Listen to the episode to get the scoop!

The makeup pro also let Us in on her genius trick for perfecting the eyebrows for all hair colors, but especially if you happen to be platinum, like Michelle Williams!

For more of the week's beauty and style news — including our top pics for best dressed at the 2019 Emmys and the surpising inspiration behind Emilia Clarke's "lewk"

