We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

This week, Gwen, Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed celebrity makeup artist Tim Quinn (the beauty guru behind Barbara Palvin, Sara Sampaio, Diane Lane and more) to teach Us how to makeover our makeup for spring. He shared the major focus of color for the season — lips, but it’s not how you think! — and the new placement for blush. (One of his favorite new products is Armani’s new Neo Nude liquid flushers! And he painted Palvin’s pout with the brand’s new Maestro Lip Freeze in Topaze, which is available April 1, until then try this similar shade.) Listen to the podcast to hear exactly how quick and easy it is to look on trend this season.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

Barbara Palvin Re-Creates Sharon Stone’s NSFW Moment in ‘Basic Instinct’: Watch!

For more of the week’s beauty news — including Quinn spilling the tea on what it was like to make up not one, not two, but five fabulous stars on Oscar night — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!