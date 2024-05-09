Your account
Stylish

Get Gigi Hadid’s Look With a Long-Sleeve Shirtdress — But for 91% Less

By
Gigi Hadid in NYC on May 8, 2024.
It’s not often we can channel Gigi Hadid’s outfits — but our time has finally come.

The Next in Fashion host stepped out in New York City on Wednesday, May 8, showcasing her model-off-duty style. Instead of a regular top, she opted for a cream shirtdress from her line, Guest in Residence, over a pair of Re/Done blue jeans.

Hadid’s exact Showtime dress will cost you $445, but if you want to channel this trendy look for less, we have the perfect Amazon option for you!

Gigi Hadid in NYC on May 8, 2024.
See it!

Get the Lyaner R​​ib-Knit Button-Up Midi Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Hadid’s, this shirtdress has a polo-style collar and V-neckline, long sleeves and a fully functional button placket running all the way down to the hem. To get her look, simply unbutton everything up to the waist, letting the fabric flow freely around the legs.

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

This dress comes in white, but there are nine other colors to choose from as well. It’s available in sizes XS-XL, and its soft material can be washed in the machine. Wear it like Hadid or button it up completely to wear it solo with a pair of heels or flats!

Lyaner R​​ib-Knit Button-Up Midi Dress

$40
See it!

Going for a similar vibe but a different look overall? You might like one of the other seven dresses we picked out below while conducting our search. Let’s shop!

Shop other similar dresses we love:

Fasumava Cotton Linen Shirtdress

$36
See it!
The Drop Jaxon Rib Sweater Dress

$65
See it!
Dokotoo Swimsuit Cover-Up Dress

$40
See it!

Not your style? Discover even more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

