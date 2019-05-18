Ginnifer Goodwin: What’s in My Bag?

Ginnifer Goodwin is torn. “I’m eternally going back and forth between an iPhone and a flip phone,” says the star of the upcoming Why Women Kill. While the smartphone “is convenient” for FaceTiming hubby Josh Dallas and their kids — Oliver, 4, and Hugo, 2 — when she’s away, “I also resent needing it.”

Goodwin, 39, tells Us more.

Call Me … Maybe

“I’m terrified because of my inability to remember phone numbers anymore. I have important information on slips of paper.”

Material Girl

“There should always be a handkerchief in every person’s handbag or pocket. Mine is usually vintage, from my grandmother, for instance.”

Take Note

“One of the things I always have is my personalized Smythson datebook that my husband got me. I can’t actually go anywhere without it — even if I’m only going to the grocery store.”

Spilling the Tea

“I’m a Fortnum & Mason snob. We stock up on massive amounts of tea because I drink five cups a day.”

Special Delivery

“I always have stamps [from Etsy] in my bag. I spend hours using the vintage ones because you have to put 10 on each envelope.”

What else does Goodwin carry in her Tamara Mellon Kiss satchel? A green Smythson wallet gifted to her by Kate Hudson; Mulberry Enyd sunglasses; a Liberty London iPhone case from Etsy; a clear cosmetics pouch from Madewell; a Biore UV Aqua Rich sunscreen; a Miller Harris Rose Silence perfume; a Glossier Balm Dotcom in rose; a Koh Gen Do foundation; Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks in Velvet Underground and Coachella Coral; a La Mer hand cream; international money; a Los Angeles Public Library card; three expired credit cards and two usable ones; a mini Thomas the Tank Engine toy; Machincal by Sophie Treadwell; Whole Foods’ Wild Kratts strawberry fruit snacks; a bunch of keys on a International Thespians Society keychain and a Montblanc fountain pen.

