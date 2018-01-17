Just in time to combat the doldrums of dull winter skin is Glossier’s latest skincare innovation: Solution. Launching January 17, the cult beauty brand has added a brand new category to its skincare lineup with this exfoliating skin perfector that has been clinically shown to clear, smooth and brighten skin in four weeks.

After a string of makeup, body and fragrance launches last fall, Glossier had been a bit quiet on the skincare front, but it looks like Solution was well worth the wait. According to the brand, the gentle yet effective formula took 15 months to perfect, and it is its most powerful product yet. While physical exfoliators like salt- and sugar-based scrubs only act on the surface of the skin, this stuff contains potent alpha, beta and polyhydroxy acids that slough away dead skin cells.

Then those AHAs also get to work on reducing redness and improving skin tone, while salicylic acid (commonly used in anti-acne products) penetrates deep into the skin to unclog pores and break down the oil buildup that leads to breakouts. In studies, after four weeks of use, 94 percent of users with acne-prone skin said their skin was “clearer.”

Here’s what you need to know about how to use it: it’s packaged in a pump and is meant to be dispensed onto a cotton pad and swept over the face and neck after cleansing once a day.

If you haven’t tried the brand, we’ll give you the backstory. The Instagram-friendly line has been known to sell out of must-haves like Boy Brow, and its Wowder powder got great buzz when it launched in August. In other words, we expect the brand’s launches to cause a fuss in your social feed. Will this one be the new must-have? Time — well, at least four weeks of use — will tell.

