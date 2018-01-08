Here at Us Weekly we live for awards shows — and getting our readers the inside fashion scoop on all of the most major events that occurred at each one! That’s why our On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi made sure to get all the info from stars such as Issa Rae and Kelly Clarkson and more about their red carpet looks for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 7.

Garibaldi gets the details on what the stars wore, the major all-black movement in support of #Timesup, and the fun moments of prepping for an awards show — she has it all covered.

Watch and learn, then after you check out the full red carpet fashion interview, find out everything you missed from the Golden Globes 2018!

