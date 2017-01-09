Oooh, la la! Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling paid homage to their nominated film, La La Land, with their red carpet styles at the 2017 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8.

Stone, up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy, sparkled in a blush-colored Valentino gown covered in silver stars and accessorized with a gold, platinum and diamond necklace with a drop stone, platinum and diamond rings and a pair of $10,500 diamond studs from Tiffany & Co. In the movie, Stone (who plays aspiring actress Mia Dolan) performs a duet called “City of Stars” with Gosling. See her dress in the clip above!

And not to be outdone, Gosling channeled his jazz pianist character (Sebastian Wilder) with a white tuxedo jacket and a black bow tie. "You know, this movie was so fun to make,” Gosling told Entertainment Tonight on the carpet. "It was such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, really. I thought the old Hollywood musical was dead, [so] to get to work on one was reward enough."

Gosling, who took home Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy, thanked his longtime love, Eva Mendes, during a poignant acceptance speech. "I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," he said. "If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you."

