Here at Us Weekly we live for awards shows — including the 2018 Grammy Awards.That’s why our On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi made sure to get all the info from stars such as Jenny McCarthy and Lana Del Rey and more about their red carpet looks for the 60th Annual broadcast of the show hosted by James Corden at Madison Square Garden in NYC on Sunday, January 28.

Garibaldi gets the details on what the stars wore (including Cardi B.’s showstopping Bartier Cardi look), talked killer headwear with Lana Del Rey and even got the scoop from Jenny McCarthy about the most uncomfortable part of her outfit — she has it all covered. Not to mention comedian and nominee shared his luckiest piece of clothing and it was LOL-worthy.

Watch and learn, then after you check out the full red carpet fashion interview, find out everything you missed from the Grammys 2018!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!