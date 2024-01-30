Gypsy Rose Blanchard cut her hair for a good cause.

Blanchard, 32, revealed via TikTok on Monday, January 29, that she chopped off eight inches of her hair and plans to donate the strands to The Great Cut, a foundation that makes wigs for children suffering with hair loss.

“What I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time is donate my hair to a charity that makes wigs for people that have hair loss or are going through cancer,” Blanchard explained. “I’ve had my own personal experience with hair loss — not by means of health reasons. If you know my story, you’re very familiar with those reasons why.”

Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental illness where a caretaker makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the patient is sick. For years, Gypsy Rose’s mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, made the public believe her daughter was disabled and suffering from cancer. Whenever Gypsy Rose was seen in public, her head was shaved and she appeared extremely ill.

In 2015, Gypsy and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested for the murder of her mother after Dee Dee was found dead at age 48 with multiple stab wounds. Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. After serving seven years behind bars, Gypsy Rose was granted parole in September 2023 and was released from prison three months later.

In her Monday TikTok, Gypsy Rose shared that donating her hair was especially meaningful because “not having hair was really hard on my self-esteem.”

She added, “I just wanted to do something for other people that are going through issues. I know the only time I ever felt beautiful was when I was wearing a wig.”