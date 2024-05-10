Slay a Sweater Vest Like Hannah Waddingham for Just $26

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s clear: Hannah Waddingham does a sweater vest best.

The Ted Lasso actress attended the London photocall for Garfield: The Movie, in which she voices Jinx, a Persian cat, on Friday, May 10. She wore a white sweater vest with a contrast trim, the hem tucked into white, wide-leg trousers. For shoes, she kept it comfy in platform slip-ons.

This fresh look brought a sparkle to our eye, and so we set off to find a similar sweater vest (and pants!) for ourselves. Ready to shop?

Get the Hyipels V-Neck Sweater Vest for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

This highly-rated sweater vest has a similar look to Waddingham’s, complete with a contrast trim that also makes an appearance at the arm holes and hem. We adore the spaced-out cable-knit details as well!

We chose the white version of this vest as the closest match to Waddingham’s, but if you want a closer color scheme, check out the coffee and white argyle colorway. This piece comes in nine other variations as well!

Need to see some other options before finalizing your cart? Of course! We’ve already picked out seven other similar styles from Amazon. Shop below!

Shop more sweater vests we love:

Not your style? Explore more sweater vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!