In this new virtual/in-person world, Happy Hour may have just become the most important part of the day. The weirdly difficult part, figuring out what to wear and more importantly, what to drink.

From oversized hats to retro belts, here are the mighty-extras that will make any outfit, and happy hour, a stand-out.

The “Goes with Everything”: 100 COCONUTS + TEQUILA

Meet the new fan favorite of the can cocktail revolution, 100 Coconuts + Tequila. This is perfection in a can, made of infused 100% agave tequila with 100% pure coconut water. Wholesome, quality ingredients that taste delicious, but also have some nutritional benefits.

100% agave tequila is one of the cleanest liquors out there, and when consumed in moderation, can improve your overall health.

Naturally hydrates through the 100% natural ingredients and electrolytes.

Low Calorie and Gluten Free

Zero added sugar, no cholesterol or fat, no preservatives.

BONUS: No mixologists needed, simply chill and enjoy (responsibly, that is).

The Wear-Everywhere Hat

Dress it up with highwaisted pants and a retro belt, or down with boyfriend jeans for your “is it really cocktail time?” kind of look.

In Every Color, Please

Big bags in a bold color, can’t have enough.

A Little More Laid-Back and Less Runway

The season’s biggest shoe trend is slides, slip-ons, and pull-on boots. It’s all about getting dressed easily, while maintaining that “still cool”, ready-for-anything vibe.

A+ Moto Jacket

Love the idea of teaming it up with a can of 100 Coconuts + Tequila for a forward vibe.

Tie It All Together

A do-it-all belt is great for tying the look together and can dress up or down.