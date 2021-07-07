California dreaming! Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young invited Us Weekly into her Newport Beach home to document her full nighttime routine for Us Weekly. From sound apps to the oil her fiancé Tarek el Moussa swears by, the Netflix star, 33, didn’t hold anything back as she demoed her 11-minute bedtime routine. Watch the latest video in the Beauty Sleep series above to see her in action.

Bargain Beauty

“I like to give my skin a little spray with Thermal Spring Water,” she showed Us, while misting her face with a La Roche-Posay product. “This is literally a must for me. I’ve been using this for probably six, seven years. I travel with it. I use it every morning, every night and even throughout the day.”

Fiancé Approved

“The oil I like to use is from a company called B3. It’s a very small company, I’m a girl that likes to use brands that are smaller. I find really great products that aren’t out there on the market, that haven’t been saturated with a bunch of different ingredients, haven’t been taken over by other brands that have messed up the ingredients and added a bunch of junk in them, I try to use the most natural products as possible,” she explained. “This one’s called the Rose Squalane. Tarek, my fiancé also loves this oil. I just like to dab it around. Always make sure you also get under the eyes. We have very thin skin under our eyes. Always get the neck too and move it down to the décolletage. Your neck is also part of your face and you have to remember, your neck is very thin skin, same as under your eyes.”

You Need to Calm Down

“I like to do 20 minutes of meditation. I also like to sleep with calming music from an app called White Noise. I’ll usually put on a rain music or some type of water. Water is very calming. I like the sound of water running at night,” Young noted. “I also sleep with an eye mask every single night and ear plugs. It’s a must for me. But once you get used to using it, you can never go back. So be prepared for that.”

A Glam Good Night

“The final step is from Iconic London and this is their Lip Oil. I have it in multiple colors and it’s really nice for daytime or nighttime. I put this on every single night. It’s nourishing and pretty. I feel like I look a little glam before bed and I’m not just hopping into bed, looking like a mess,” she said, laughing. “I also like to put on a Lash Serum, this one is Grandelashe-MD. I’ve used natural kinds. I just started using this one. I put it right at the lash line.”

For Young’s full product list, watch the exclusive Beauty Sleep video above and find her on the upcoming season of Selling Sunset, coming soon to Netflix.