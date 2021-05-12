Going au natural! Heidi Montag shared her nighttime beauty routine exclusively with Us Weekly and explained why it was important for her to change out her usual skincare for chemical-free products. Instead, the Hills: New Beginnings star looks for products rooted in ancient health and beauty remedies, like frankincense, beeswax and horsetail. To see Montag’s full Beauty Sleep routine in action, watch the exclusive video above.

Angel Hair, Do Care

“So first I’m gonna put on the Angel Hair Mask and it’s better to put on dry hair. This is so amazing because it has horsetail in it, which is a prehistoric plant. Unbelievable. You can also add a silk powder to like deeply penetrate it and to activate all the ingredients in it,” she told Us, while applying to her hair. “What’s also so great with this is it stimulates the scalp. There are some amazing ingredients in here, like rosemary and peppermint that stimulate hair growth.”

For Your Yoni

“This is a hydrating Yoni and Face Mister, so it actually has antiseptic properties. It’s so refreshing, and it also can help cleanse the air around you,” Montag explained. “It helps your immune system, and it’s for your yoni, so that’s always refreshing too.”

Celebrate Your Skin

“This is the Sacred Immortal Mask, and immortal is known as a very powerful skin healing property. Frankincense has been used throughout ancient cultures for the skin to help reserve it,” she said. “It really deeply penetrates, and it just feels so good. Smells so good. It is almost like a sacred moment, a ceremony just enjoy it. Feel this moment. It’s been a long day. I’m sure for anyone using this, it’s been a long day. Just enjoy it. Celebrate yourself, celebrate your skin.”

“This is my Eternal Empress Hydrating Night Butter which is my face lotion I use nightly. Camellia [the Japanese night blooming flower) and frankincense, which are in here help to stop wrinkles, to slow it down the lines,” the MTV personality told Us. “This actually has pearl powder in it too so it gives you that extra shine. And bees wax is amazing because it’s antiseptic and it also helps the absorption to slowly go in through the night.”

Don’t Wake Up in Your Makeup

“I’m going to use this Fumescent Pratt Daddy makeup remover. So, what’s so great about this is that it is oil-based, but actually doesn’t leave your skin feeling oily, which I thought it would,” she noted. “It contains antiseptic and toning properties. So that’s great because it doesn’t destroy the skin and damage your base like conventional makeup removers do when they remove the makeup off your skin.”

Sleep Scents

“Before I go to bed, I’m going to put on this perfume Anoint. It contains blue lotus which the ancient Egyptians used for sleep, to enhance dreams, space and time,” Montag said. “Did you know that your smell is the only sense that doesn’t sleep? This helps you to take deeper breaths, calm down, calm your nervous system down. Putting perfume on before bed is an ancient thing.”

Help with Baby No. 2

Montag who has been trying for baby No. 2 with husband Spencer Pratt has one more thing she puts on before hitting the hay: “The last thing I’m gonna put on an Ovulation Elixir cause personally I’m ovulating, I’m trying to get pregnant. It helps balance my pheromones and hormones.”

Rounding out Montag’s Beauty Sleep Routine are a Nourish Body Cream, Exude Pit Paste, Lavish Breast Oil and Nectar Yoni Oil.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Wednesday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET.