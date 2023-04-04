Everyone needs a spring refresh, and your home is no different! It’s time to update your cozy winter decor to feel bright and fresh as the seasons change.

Statement of Style, Us Weekly’s exclusive video series, lets you in on all the hottest warm weather trends for 2023. We sat down with style expert Ellenor Kim to get the inside scoop on what we need around the house this spring.

All the must-have items include clean lines and big patterns, and it will all feel a little familiar. “We’re seeing a lot of revival of everything retro, ’70s prints,” Kim tells Us.

Who doesn’t love a throwback? Especially with so many people binge-watching 1970s-set TV shows like Daisy Jones & The Six and Minx, viewers can’t help but lust after the shag carpets and bell bottoms. However, when incorporating the ’70s trends in 2023, a little goes a long way.

“I feel like any time when you are diving into your house and you want a refresh — whether it is a nod to the retro or midcentury modern — I feel like rugs and pillows are always a really great way to incorporate [the trends] into your space, to really refreshen it but not feel so overwhelmed,” Kim advises.

Switching out some lamps, throw pillows and rugs are an easy way to update without going into full renovation mode.

Spring also means getting to use outdoor living space. Anyone with a patio is excited to get outside, but it’s best to opt for classic but comfy tables and chairs. Kim says the retro vibe should come from accessories.

“I feel like with furniture, you really want to look for things that are comfortable, and you can really bring in that retro vibe with accessories like side tables, outdoor pillows, even [an] outdoor light,” Kim says. “Again, [just use] the accessories to spruce up your space, whether it is indoor or outdoor.”

Luckily, Walmart makes it easy to find vintage-inspired pieces like faded Persian rugs and chenille pillows from Better Homes and Garden, which will help bring the right texture to the room.

Walmart also has the perfect TV stand for anyone looking to add a midcentury modern vibe to their living room. The My Texas House Emma Wood and Cane TV Stand features the wood caning that so many 70s chairs had, but the black hardware and open middle shelves make it feel just right for 2023.