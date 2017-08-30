Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Morning Makeup Tip: How to Apply Colorful Eyeshadow

By

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

In today’s video, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to ensure your colorful eyeshadow stays put when you apply it.

Morning Makeup Tip: How to Apply Pigmented Colorful Eyeshadow
Morning Makeup Tip: How to Apply Pigmented Colorful Eyeshadow

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!