A good wavy hair look will never fail you, that’s for sure. And luckily for Us celebrity stylist and ghd brand ambassador Justine Marjan has a simple process for creating a relaxed, bendy hairstyle that looks fresh and updated for fall — but not only that, she shared it too. Check out her fall waves tutorial here!

First off, Marjan tells Us to start by taking horizontal one-inch sections and clamp the iron at the root. Then, bevel away from the face as you drag it down a few inches. Release the iron and insert where the curve ends and bevel the iron in the opposite direction. Marjan’s key point here: “I’m constantly changing the direction as I bevel the iron and how I’m rotating it. Be sure to turn your wrist the tiniest amount each time you rotate the iron.”

The great part, of course, is that according to Marjan this technique is so versatile you can use it on all lengths of hair. On longer lengths it looks beachier and more bohemian and with shorter it gives more volume.

Another clutch tip from the hair pro? Marjan created smaller curves in the hair to create more of a crimped effect. Continue to bevel the hair from root to tip with the iron across the whole head. But once you get to the back, Marjan has another key trick up her sleeve: Pull the your locks forward and work with the hair you can see in the front because “no one is really looking at the back of your head anyway.”

During the tutorial Marjan also gives her predictions for the major hair trends we’ll be seeing this fall. Think clean cuts, lots of shine and the return of embracing natural texture and curls.

Once you’ve created a full head of waves, take the R+Co Pomade Mousse and scrunch it into the lengths to break up the texture and tame any frizz or flyaways. Then, add hairspray for hold (Marjan lifts the hair and feathers it down for more volume). Et voila! Effortless waves for fall!

