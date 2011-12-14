How to Look Gorgeous in Any Photo!

Hot shots!

Celebrities may always look perfectly groomed out on the red-carpet, but behind the scenes they have an entourage that ensures flyways are smoothed away, lip gloss is touched up and false eye lashes aren't awry.

But luckily with these tips, you can still be on your style A game, sans the professionally-trained hair and makeup team.

For a flawless face, smooth on a makeup primer like Make Up For Ever's HD Microperfecting Primer ($32, sephora.com). "If you're going to be in photos, applying primer before makeup is essential — it reflects light, creating the illusion of invisible pores and airbrushed makeup," Kristen Stewart's makeup artist tells Us Weekly.

When it comes to hair, many stars fake the super-shiny, light capturing effect with a shine spray. "Luster and fullness make any hairstyle pop in a photo," says Hilary Duff's hairstylist, Marcus Francis. (Try Kerastase Chroma Cristal Shine Perfecting Mist, $39 at kerastase-use.com.)

