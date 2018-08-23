Sure, Shakira is famous for her hips that certainly don’t lie, but she is also known for her iconic signature curly hair. And while the singer has oscillated between different tones of blonde throughout her career, she’s stayed true to her natural texture. But now we have the secret to how she gets that enviably perfect curl pattern thanks to a handful of Instagram selfies shared on celebrity stylist Cynthia Alvarez’s feed.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

The She Wolf took a snapshot of her golden coils drying with colored hair clips strategically placed down the length to perfectly set their pattern as they dry. While it was an in-process shot, as Alvarez points out in her caption, the colorful clips also provide a reference to Solange’s iconic imagery with pins in her locks from her song “Don’t Touch My Hair.”

Another secret: once the curls have dried, Alvarez goes back in with a small curling iron and individually amps up the coils for that iconic Shakira bodacious head of spirals that she can toss around while she performs during her El Dorado World Tour. We know this because Shakira snapped a video of her stylist extraordinaire showing off a peak into their pre-show ritual.

But with all of the curls and clips, sometimes things fall through the cracks. In a LOL-worthy moment the singer posted a short video clip backstage mid-performance in which the glam duo is laughing because they’ve realized Shakira had an errant setting clip in her hair for the whole performance up to that point. Hey, at least the singer has a sense of humor about it.

The takeaway: if set your curls like Shakira, just don’t forget to remove all the clips when you’re done!

