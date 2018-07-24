After seven years in the business, Ivanka Trump, First Daughter and special advisor to the President of the United States is shutting down her namesake fashion label.

Trump’s lifestyle brand, which sold everything from shoes and accessories to contemporary dresses and separates, was first reported as imminently shutting down by the New York Post on Tuesday, July 24. Staff have reportedly been informed that they have been laid off, with an insider telling NYP, “It’s just never recovered since she stepped away from the company,” said an insider.”

As mentioned previously, Trump left her lifestyle brand at the end of 2016 to assist her father Donald Trump with his presidency in Washington, D.C. in an unofficial capacity.

Trump confirmed the news to the Washington Post on Tuesday in a statement, “After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” she said. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

The brand opened its first brick and mortar store in Manhattan this past December, nearly a year after Ivanka stepped down from her role. Earlier in 2017, Nordstrom dropped the Ivanka Trump label from their stores.

