Jennifer Love Hewitt: I Use Vanilla Extract to Attract Men!

She regularly shows off her curves in skin-tight, cleavage-baring dresses, but Jennifer Love Hewitt relies on something less obvious to help her land a man.

"I carry McCormick's Pure Vanilla [in my purse] — the baking kind — and dab it on my neck," she tells Us Weekly. "Men are attracted to the scent! One time, I put it on and four different guys were like, 'You smell amazing!'"

And the sexy Client List star, 33, is always prepared, should one of those potential suitors gets close enough for a smooch.

"I love Booty Parlor's Kissaholic Aphrodisiac Breath Spray," she says. "You never know when a make-out moment is coming!"

The actress is getting lots of attention for her racy role in the Lifetime show, in which she plays a single mother who takes a job at a day spa where the masseuses offer sexual favors on the side.

