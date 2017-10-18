The seasons are changing and so is Jennifer Morrison’s hair color! The actress revealed she dyed her blonde locks bright red in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 17. “Red by @riawna !!! She’s did it again. Thank you ri-ri! You are always magical!” the 38-year-old actress wrote of her new bright red hue.

Her hair colorist, Riawna Capri of 901 Salon, had a different take on the new color, calling it “auburn for autumn.” “My forever long client @jenmorrisonlive keeps me on my toes and surprises ME with a super rad change,” she captioned a photo of Morrison’s new ‘do, “’Riawna, I’m ready to go red!’ Well, good thing I booked out for a FULL Highlight and not a Partial! ? #901girl #AuburnForAutumn #ChangeIsGood.”

Morrison showed off her red hair on the red carpet for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon at Locanda Verde, where she hung with Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel Weisz. It’s not the first time the former Once Upon A Time star rocked red locks. The natural blonde also revealed a fiery ‘do for a movie role back in April 2012, and had brown tresses while on House.

“It’s easiest for me to be blonde because I’m naturally blonde; my roots are light enough that all I have to do is just highlight my hair every few months,” she told Allure in 2012. “When my hair was dark for House, that was the hardest to maintain because it was like every three weeks my light roots would start coming in. And you can’t really just dye your hair one color brown because then it looks like a helmet on television, so then I had to have four colors of brown woven into my hair every three weeks. I felt like I was like losing my life in the hair chair.”

