Corsets are back, ladies! And Jessica Alba is here to prove that women of all ages can flaunt the figure-enhancing design!

On Tuesday, June 4, the actress was photographed visiting SiriusXM studios in New York City while promoting her new Netflix movie, Trigger Warning. She kept things casual and cute in a pair of oversized jeans, fresh white sneakers and a tailored white blazer, though the item that tied the entire look together was her sultry nude corset top.

Corsets have been having somewhat of a renaissance lately. Instead of only seeing the younger generation wear the alluring silhouette, the trend is spanning multiple decades, with Alba leading the charge. The entrepreneur is no stranger to the design — she’s been known to frequently wear the style throughout her career. That said, we think her latest style statement is the best one yet.

If you want to unleash your inner fashionista, follow in Alba’s footsteps with a flattering corset top. We found one on Amazon that looks strikingly similar to the style she was just spotted wearing — and it’s only $26!

The affordable style from Moalluom features all of the intricate technical design features found in corsets quadruple the price, like structured boning that conforms to and enhances your body, soft lining and a sturdy zipper closure that prevents any digging. Additionally, the gorgeous draping elevates the overall look and adds dimension so others aren’t focused on the structure of the top — they’ll only be looking at you and how you glow.

Over 800 shoppers agree that the corset beautifully snatches your figure and is secure enough to keep bigger chests in place. “As a 36DD it’s hard to find cute flattering tops but this is absolutely perfect! It was comfy and didn’t even need a bra with it which makes it even better,” one shopper raves.

It’s never too late to get in on corset mania, but if you want something a bit longer or with straps, we have plenty of other affordable options for you below! Your perfect corset is just a click away!

