Jessica Lowndes Spills Her 90210 Beauty Secrets

It doesn't take much to transform Jessica Lowndes into her 90210 alter-ego Adrianna Tate-Duncan.

During a recent visit to Us Weekly's New York City offices, the 23-year-old actress said she's "pretty easy-going" with the CW show's hair and makeup team. "I kind of just let them create and do whatever they feel is true to the character."

That doesn't mean Lowndes always shares their vision. "The only [bad] thing that they made me do was cut my hair during Season 1," she said. "It was definitely a change. I had never had it that short and I had never rocked bangs, but I'm glad that my hair's grown out."

Despite the unflattering cut, Lowndes told Us she'd be up for another major hair makeover.

"For a role one day I would love to do a change where you can't even recognize me," she said. "If there was a script that was like, 'Shave your head,' I think I probably would do it. I love totally becoming someone else."

For more beauty and style secrets from Lowndes, watch the video (above) and tune in for an all-new episode of 90210 airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.

