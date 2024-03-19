Get Kacey Musgraves’ $945 Plaid Dress Look for $38 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kacey Musgraves’ cottagecore era continues to slay.

The Grammy winner performed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Friday, March 15, for a special show to celebrate the release of her new album, Deeper Well. The “Too Good to Be True” singer, who even performed alongside Noah Kahan at the event, was dressed perfectly for the evening.

She wore the Trigger Dress by The Vampire’s Wife, a $945 mini frock with ruffles and a black and red plaid design. She also donned black heels — though she ended up going barefoot to suit the earthy vibe of her new sound. Need a dress like hers, but preferably at a lower price point? We’ve got you!

Get the Ezapine Plaid Ruffled A-Line Vintage Check Dress for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

You’ll save over $900 by opting for our Amazon pick — and you’ll look so cute doing it! This Ezapine dress shares numerous similarities with Musgraves’ mini, from its colors and print to its ruffled details.

We love this dress because it’s simultaneously a statement piece and a versatile go-to. It will turn heads and catch compliments, but it’s not solely for big events. You could wear it with heels one day and cowboy boots or sneakers the next!

Just like Musgraves found her deeper well, we want to help you find the perfect dress. If you think you might prefer a slightly different design, check out seven other lovely options we spotted on Amazon below!

Shop more plaid dresses we love:

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!