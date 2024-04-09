Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The moon may have blocked out the sun during the solar eclipse, but Kaia Gerber’s shine could not be dimmed.

The supermodel made sure she was properly equipped for the eclipse, showing off her ISO-certified glasses as she stepped out onto the streets of New York City on Monday, April 8. She also wore a long-sleeve gray crop top, a pinstripe midi skirt and a pair of open-toe silver sandals with low heels. (She also wore the same shoes with a blue tube dress for a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.)

Crushing both the silver trend and the celestial vibes of the occasion all at once, Gerber’s shoes were destined to stand out. Need a pair similar to hers for your spring and summer wardrobe? We’ve got you!

Get the Pizz Annu Open-Toe Heeled Sandal (originally $37) on sale for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

We love these chunky-heel Pizz Annu mules because they set the gold (or silver!) standard for fashion versatility. You can wear them with jeans or even drapey shorts for more casual occasions, but they can easily be styled with a slip skirt or wedding guest dress for fancier affairs. They’re also incredibly affordable — and highly rated!

These 2½-inch heels are available in sizes 6-11, and while we’re zeroing in on the silver, there are 15 other versions available, including gold, glittery teal and even clear. Shoppers are calling them the “chamomile tea of the wardrobe – they go with absolutely everything, and they soothe any outfit-related anxieties.”

Think you might prefer a skinnier heel? A taller one? A different type of strap? Don’t go anywhere! We’ve picked out seven other similar pairs for you to peruse below!

