Whether it’s New York City, Los Angeles or Culver City, Gerber never seems to be without her pair of soft rectangular sunglasses — and a model walk. Even a few days ago, she was spotted in a totally chic outfit and the sunnies, of course, so we saw it as our sign to (finally) figure out what it is she’s actually been wearing.

We’re happy to report that we found them — however, there’s good and bad news. The bad news is they’re nearly $300, but the good news is that there’s an alternative on Amazon that looks nearly identical to her Thistles pair.

Get the Aenmtu Rectangle Retro Sunglasses for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

These sunglasses have the same black frames and light brown lenses as Gerber’s, just with slightly more transparent lenses. The design is a hybrid between ’60s and ’90s styles, combining the retro and modern looks in an eye-catching fashion . . . multiple puns intended!

We really see the ’90s shine through with the smooth rectangular shape of the frames. The style can be worn on the bridge of the nose or lower on the nose for a sassy flair, so switch it up as you please! Regardless of how you style them, these sunglasses add an elegant flair to any outfit.

Speaking of which, let’s talk styling! If you’re going for a quiet luxury look, try wearing these sunnies with beige trouser pants, a white blouse and an oversized bag; if casual-luxe is more your vibe, wear them with leggings, chunky sneakers, a zip-up sweatshirt and an attitude.

And since they have UV400 protective lenses, you can wear them every day wherever you go, even to the beach on a hot July day. Just don’t forget your SPF! The timeless full-coverage design keeps your eyes protected in any weather, making these a functional fashion find, too.

The style is flattering for all face shapes, affordable and ultra-trendy right now, so we give these shades green flags all around! If you’re looking for something slightly different though, no prob — we’ve picked out some other Thistles lookalikes on Amazon ranging from $13 to $192!

