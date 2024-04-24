Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kaley Cuoco is nailing the quiet luxury aesthetic.

The Big Bang Theory actress attended the NBC USG Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon in West Hollywood on Tuesday, April 23. She dressed in Max Mara for the occasion, donning the brand’s Oversized Shirt in Stretch Gabardine ($695), a white blouse with a collared V-neckline. She also wore the Long Skirt in Silk Chiffon ($2,490) and a pair of chunky-heel loafers.

A top like Cuoco’s is a total timeless classic, but we get it if you don’t want to commit to the price tag. That’s why we went searching for a lookalike on Amazon!

Get the Verdusa Elegant V-Neck Bishop-Sleeve Blouse (originally $30) on sale for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

We hit the jackpot with this Verdusa top, especially as it’s even on sale right now. The collar, the color, the loose fit — this is a winner, for sure. It comes in sizes XS-XL, and it’s available in black as well in case you want to double up!

Reviewers say they “get so many compliments” while wearing this blouse, and they love that it’s “not see-through.” It’s incredibly easy to style as well. Cuoco proved that a black maxi skirt (like this $34 option) can do the trick, but it can also shine with jeans or slacks!

Need to check out some other options before finalizing your purchase? We get that. That’s why we’ve already rounded up seven other lookalikes for you to browse through below!

