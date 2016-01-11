Red hot? Kaley Cuoco got the memo!

The Big Bang Theory actress, 30, hit up the annual InStyle and Warner Bros. 73rd Golden Globe Awards afterparty wearing a steamy red dress, complete with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Thanks to the style's open back, Cuoco, who split from her husband, Ryan Sweeting, in September 2015, was also able to show off her new dragonfly tattoo (which covered the old ink of her wedding date).

Cuoco finished her ensemble with peach cheeks, lush lashes, a dusty pink lip (Burt’s Bees Lipstick in #501 Blush Basin) and a tousled 'do. As her makeup artist Jamie Greenberg told Us, "We wanted to keep it supernatural, but amp up the glow."

The blonde stunner has been stepping out more and more since the announcement of her divorce. The night before, Cuoco attended the Art of Elysium Gala, where she saluted the "genius" of her hairstylist Christine Symonds for creating a three-bun undo.

