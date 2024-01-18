Your account
Kanye West Gets $850K Titanium Grill Inspired by James Bond Villain

By
Courtesy of Kanye West/Instagram; Getty Images

Kanye West has a new grill.

West, 46, took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 17, to show off the new mouthpiece, which reportedly cost a whopping $850,000. In the snap, West could be seen with his mouth open, giving a peek at the chrome grill made from titanium. The piece gave his teeth a smooth shark-like appearance. West also wore a pearl necklace and a black T-shirt.

The rapper revealed that Jaws (played by Richard Kiel) from James Bond was the inspiration behind the grill. The famous villain was known for having scary metal teeth.

Because of the grill’s appearance, many fans speculated that West had his teeth removed to fit the accessory. Dr. Thomas Connelly, a dentist in New York, reassured fans otherwise.

“He did not have his teeth removed,” Connelly told Complex on Wednesday. “He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy 😁.”

This isn’t the first time West has sported a grill — or confused his fans with it.

Kanye West Shows Off $850,000 Titanium Grill Inspired by James Bond Villain
Courtesy of Kanye West/Instagram

In 2010, he added a bit of sparkle to his smile with a diamond piece, and joked that he got his teeth “ripped out.”

“It’s really my real teeth,” West teased while appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s replaced my bottom row of teeth.” DeGeneres, 65, then exclaimed, “You ripped all those teeth out and put in that?!”

Kanye West Shows Off $850,000 Titanium Grill Inspired by James Bond Villain
Roger Moore as James Bond and Richard Kiel as Jaws in ‘The Spy Who Loved Me.’ Cover Images

“I just thought the diamonds were cooler,” West said, quipping, “It’s just certain stuff that rock stars are supposed to do.”

West’s daughter North — who he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian — appears to be following in her dad’s footsteps when it comes to sporting a sparkly smile. In a series of photos shared via TikTok on Wednesday, North unveiled a diamond on her bottom teeth and a gem on her top two teeth. “The things, my daughter makes on my phone ha ha 🤨,” Kardashian, 43, captioned the post. (West and Kardashian, who split in 2021, also share daughter Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4.)

