Kanye West has a new grill.

West, 46, took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 17, to show off the new mouthpiece, which reportedly cost a whopping $850,000. In the snap, West could be seen with his mouth open, giving a peek at the chrome grill made from titanium. The piece gave his teeth a smooth shark-like appearance. West also wore a pearl necklace and a black T-shirt.

The rapper revealed that Jaws (played by Richard Kiel) from James Bond was the inspiration behind the grill. The famous villain was known for having scary metal teeth.

Because of the grill’s appearance, many fans speculated that West had his teeth removed to fit the accessory. Dr. Thomas Connelly, a dentist in New York, reassured fans otherwise.

Related: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Ups and Downs Through the Years Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have experienced both highs and lows over the years. Kardashian and West met in the early 2000s when he was recording a song with her pal Brandy, a singer who is also the older sister to Ray J — the KKW Beauty mogul’s ex. The duo reconnected years later after […]

“He did not have his teeth removed,” Connelly told Complex on Wednesday. “He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy 😁.”

This isn’t the first time West has sported a grill — or confused his fans with it.

In 2010, he added a bit of sparkle to his smile with a diamond piece, and joked that he got his teeth “ripped out.”

“It’s really my real teeth,” West teased while appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s replaced my bottom row of teeth.” DeGeneres, 65, then exclaimed, “You ripped all those teeth out and put in that?!”

“I just thought the diamonds were cooler,” West said, quipping, “It’s just certain stuff that rock stars are supposed to do.”

Related: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: The Way They Were Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may not have started dating until 2012, but the pair have a rich history. “I met him I think in 2002 or 2003,” Kardashian told Ryan Seacrest during Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special, which aired in 2017. “He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was […]

West’s daughter North — who he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian — appears to be following in her dad’s footsteps when it comes to sporting a sparkly smile. In a series of photos shared via TikTok on Wednesday, North unveiled a diamond on her bottom teeth and a gem on her top two teeth. “The things, my daughter makes on my phone ha ha 🤨,” Kardashian, 43, captioned the post. (West and Kardashian, who split in 2021, also share daughter Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4.)