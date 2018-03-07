Warmer days are coming — and Kate Bosworth’s makeup is proof. While the east coast is bracing itself for yet another blizzard, let’s take a moment to defrost with the perfect warm-toned rosy copper makeup look that celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo created for actress Kate Bosworth. Vanngo posted a shot of the blonde bombshell as well as the breakdown for the products he used to his Instagram feed — and you can be that we will be copying the warm and radiant look for our next night out.

Every good beauty look starts with good prep, and Vanngo knows this – so he used Kiehl’s new Instant Renewal Sheet Mask, Calendula Herbal Extract Toner, Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado and Ultra-Facial cream to give Bosworth a hydrated and healthy glow (necessary in the brutal cold). Also key: Vanngo used Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1 to moisturize Bosworth’s pout ensuring that her lips looked ultra-smooth and plump.

Then, Vanngo applied Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Foundation (in shade R250) to perfect her complexion and applied the Remedy Concealer Pen in Rendezvous. These steps are ultra-necessary because when working with pinky-red makeup, you want to neutralize any natural redness in the face before applying more pigment. Vanngo warmed up the stunner’s complexion with the Marc Jacobs Beauty Omega Bronzer in Tantric and then sculpted her brows with Marc Jacobs Beauty Brow Wow in the shade Ash Brown. Another pro tip: when in doubt, keep your brow products cool and ashy-toned — that keeps them looking natural.

And then came the glorious color. For blush, Vanngo used the Marc Jacobs Beauty Air Blush Duo in Lines & Last Night to give Bosworth her healthy, just-spent-a-day-in-the-sun flush. Then he utilized a similarly-hued pink shadow from the new Eye-conic Eyepalette Fantascene to frame the actress’ mesmerizing eyes. While the look didn’t have liner, it did have a generous dose of Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara.

For the finishing touch: the new Marc Lip Creme in Cream & Sugar. It’s the perfect warm rose-tone lip that’s creamy and nourishing and bright while still remaining neutral. In other words: your new go-to lippie for spring.

