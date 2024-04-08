Your account
Stylish

Get Kate Bosworth’s Perfect White Tee Look With Our $20 Amazon Pick

By
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth in New York City on April 6, 2024.
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth in New York City on April 6, 2024.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kate Bosworth is sticking with the classics.

The actress was spotted on Saturday, April 6, leaving a New York City hotel alongside her husband, Justin Long. Long wore a blue T-shirt and jeans while Bosworth opted for a timeless look, pairing a solid white crop top with black high-waisted trousers. She also wore white sneakers and Le Specs sunglasses.

We’ve seen thousands of white T-shirts, but every so often, one manages to stand out. It just takes the perfect silhouette, length, fit and fabric. This was the case with Bosworth’s top — as it is with this super similar lookalike from Amazon!

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long in New York City on April 6, 2024.
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long in New York City on April 6, 2024.
See it!

Get the Tankaneo Cropped Basic T-Shirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Bosworth’s tee had a cropped, boxy design, slightly dropped shoulders and sleeves that reached toward the tops of her elbows. This Tankaneo top shares all of those exact features. It also has over 4,300 ratings to back it up. It’s on Prime too!

This Amazon T-shirt comes in sizes S-XXL, and while the white version is best for channeling Bosworth, you can grab it in over 40 other colorways as well. Solids, stripes, tie dyes — there’s no shortage of stylish options!

Tankaneo Cropped Basic T-Shirt

Tankaneo Cropped Basic T-Shirt

$20
See it!

We know we’re extremely picky when it comes to basics like this, so while we love the Tankaneo pick, we’ve also put together a list of seven other similar tees for you to peruse. Choose your favorite below!

Shop more white T-shirts we love:

Xieerdruo White Crop Top

Xieerdruo White Crop Top

$15
See it!
Loving People Boxy Crop Top

Loving People Boxy Crop Top

$19
See it!
Primoda White Cropped T-Shirt
You save: 9%

Primoda White Cropped T-Shirt

$20$22
See it!

Not your style? Explore more tops, tees and blouses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

