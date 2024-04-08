Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kate Bosworth is sticking with the classics.

The actress was spotted on Saturday, April 6, leaving a New York City hotel alongside her husband, Justin Long. Long wore a blue T-shirt and jeans while Bosworth opted for a timeless look, pairing a solid white crop top with black high-waisted trousers. She also wore white sneakers and Le Specs sunglasses.

We’ve seen thousands of white T-shirts, but every so often, one manages to stand out. It just takes the perfect silhouette, length, fit and fabric. This was the case with Bosworth’s top — as it is with this super similar lookalike from Amazon!

Get the Tankaneo Cropped Basic T-Shirt for just $20 at Amazon!

Bosworth’s tee had a cropped, boxy design, slightly dropped shoulders and sleeves that reached toward the tops of her elbows. This Tankaneo top shares all of those exact features. It also has over 4,300 ratings to back it up. It’s on Prime too!

This Amazon T-shirt comes in sizes S-XXL, and while the white version is best for channeling Bosworth, you can grab it in over 40 other colorways as well. Solids, stripes, tie dyes — there’s no shortage of stylish options!

We know we’re extremely picky when it comes to basics like this, so while we love the Tankaneo pick, we’ve also put together a list of seven other similar tees for you to peruse. Choose your favorite below!

Shop more white T-shirts we love:

