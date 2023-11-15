Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Princess Kate is putting purple suits on shopping lists everywhere.

The Princess of Wales delivered a keynote speech at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum in London on Wednesday, November 15. She wore a double-breasted blazer and tailored trousers in matching amethyst shades, slipping on blue suede Gianvito Rossi heels to match her sapphire jewelry.

You may not be able to grab Kate’s exact Emilia Wickstead suit right now, but we have a two-piece set you’re going to want to see on Amazon!

Get the Aro Lora Two-Piece Blazer and Pant Suit Set for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

The dark purple colorway of this Aro Lora suit set caught our eye — but we were pleased to see it comes in a reddish purple as well — plus a bunch of other colors! This suit has a clean, streamlined look, and the open-front blazer has a little flow for an extra dash of chic comfort!

This suit set, which has over 4,000 reviews, comes in sizes small to XXL and will introduce numerous new looks into your wardrobe. The pieces are perfect together, of course, but don’t forget you can always mix and match with other faves in your wardrobe! Looking for a different design or shade of purple? See other suits we found below!

Shop more purple suits we love:

Not your style? Shop more women’s suit sets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!