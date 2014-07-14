Sister sister!

Kate Moss' little sister, Lottie, follows in her supermodel sibling's footsteps as the face of a special capsule collection for Calvin Klein.

The 16-year-old model, who shares a father with Kate, 40, fronts the Calvin Klein Jean x mytheresa.com The Re-Issue Project, which includes updated versions of the classic high-waisted skinny jeans, boyfriend jeans (made famous by Kate in the 1990s), and "cK" sweatshirts.

Photographer Michael Avedon shot the throwback black-and-white images for the collection, launching on Wednesday, July 16th, on Mytheresa.com. "Lottie truly represents the essence of the Calvin Klein girl," Avedon, grandson to famed photog Richard Avedon, who shot the iconic Brooke Shields for Calvin Klein campaign in 1981, said in a press release. "Intriguing innocence with utter beauty — it was wonderful to photograph this beautiful young lady!"

