Katy Perry Shimmers in Crystals While Celebrating Her Final ‘American Idol’ Show

By
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katy Perry is saying goodbye to American Idol in style.

Perry, 39, sparkled in a nude two-piece at Catch restaurant in Los Angeles while celebrating her last episode of American Idol on Sunday, May 19. She rocked a rhinestone-embellished corset top featuring wired points and a flowy skirt complete with a thigh-high slit. Perry elevated her outfit with strappy gold heels and delicate rings.

For glam, the singer rocked hot pink lipstick, rosy cheeks, warm eyeshadow and long lashes. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in soft curls.

Perry attended the post-show party with fiancé Orlando Bloom who opted for a casual outfit including a letterman jacket and charcoal jeans.

Katy Perry Fashion Gallery 2024 Update

For Perry’s last Idol show, she sported a gold metallic corset from Grace Ling, featuring seven roses, one representing each of the seasons she served as a judge on. She paired the top with a white flowy skirt and multiple rings.

As season 22 ended, Perry was seen crying while winner Abi Carter performed a cover of Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For?” Judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie hugged the “Firework” singer.

Ahead of her emotional exit, Perry opened up about leaving the show during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live in February.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol,” she said. “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with, like, the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

Katy Perrys American Idol Ups and Downs

She continued, “I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music. Maybe I’ll come back if they’ll have me one day.”

Perry first joined Idol in 2016, for the show’s 16th season

