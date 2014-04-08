Well, at least it's not lavender!

Katy Perry debuted a new green hair hue on Instagram on Monday, April 7. "Slime green for spring by my bb's @neeenaboo & @brantmayfield at the @mcmillansalon," the "Roar" singer captioned the pic, calling out stylist Brant Mayfield and colorist Nina Kairouz from the Chris McMillan Salon in Los Angeles.

While the "slime green" description may not sound that appealing in theory, Perry's hair color is surprisingly flattering. Instead of an all-over hair color makeover, the natural blonde, 29, opted for an ombre look. Her roots and bangs are still black but they fade into a mint by the tips.

Although she's been rocking a more natural black color lately, Perry is no stranger to wild hair colors. She's experimented with just about every shade in the rainbow, including blue, purple, and pink.

