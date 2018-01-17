Forget teenage dreams, Katy Perry’s latest collaboration with CoverGirl is the answer to all of our lip gloss dreams. On Tuesday, January 16, the brand announced the latest addition to Perry’s Katy Kat makeup collection: Katy Kat Gloss.

Katy Perry Is New Face of CoverGirl, Looks Radiant in Campaign

Inspired by Perry’s bold beauty looks on and off stage, the highly pigmented glosses come in 12 shades that boast cheeky, feline-inspired names that are exactly what we’d expect from the Grammy winner. Cobalt Kitty is a vibrant sky blue, while Candy Cat is a pretty violet pink. Some shades, like the coral colored Tabby Tease can be worn all alone, but others, like the shimmer-infused White Cadillac, can layer over any lipstick or gloss for added shine and sparkle.

Katy Perry Released A Mermaid-Inspired CoverGirl Makeup Line That We’re Already Obsessed With

Lip glosses can get a bad rap for being overly sticky or gloppy, but the Katy Kat Gloss formula is moisturizing and leaves lips with a soft creamy feel. After seasons of ultra-matte lip looks, the high-shine finish of Perry’s glosses feels fresh without sacrificing color payoff. And the adorable “kitty-cap” toppers don’t hurt either.

Perry was first named a CoverGirl spokeswoman in 2013, and she released a line of 13 matte lipsticks in shades like Crimson Cat, Purrsian Pink Kitty Purry and four mascaras, including the brand’s first-ever electric blue mascara, in 2016.

Maye Musk Makes History as the Newest Face of CoverGirl at Age 69!

Last fall, CoverGirl, which recently launched its #IAMWHATIMAKEUP campaign, added a host of powerhouse ambassadors to its ranks, announcing writer, producer, and actress Issa Rae would be joining 69-year-old Maye Musk and Ayesha Curry as new spokespeople. We can only hope these ladies follow in Perry’s footsteps and release collections of their own!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!