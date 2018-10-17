Katy Perry’s Hairstylist Rick Henry Reveals Why Her Hair Isn’t ‘Normal’

Short hair, don’t care! Celebrity hairstylist and Joico ambassador Rick Henry sat down with a Stylish on Tuesday, October 16, at the Joico Luncheon with Nine Zero One at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood to dish on Katy Perry’s ever-changing hair, how they work to keep it healthy and why she’s loving her short locks at the moment.

“We just wrapped up a year-long tour where there was a lot of styling going on, so we make sure that we use products that are going to be benefiting her hair and not hurting it,” he says. “As you can tell, we’re bleaching her hair out all the time, so constant conditioning treatments is key to keeping the hair strong and healthy.”

And from the looks of it, the upkeep is worth it to be able to experiment and create tons of styles. “Katy is a very creative person, so normal hair isn’t fun to her. She makes for a great canvas to work on,” he dishes.

“No one wants to have the same hair everyday when they’re on the red carpet all the time, so we’re always trying to find that look and change it… We’re always trying to figure out what the next look is gonna be.”

But for right now, we can expect Perry to stick with her signature pixie cut. “She’s rocking her short hair and loves it. It gives women a sense of sexiness and takes a confident woman to pull off shorter hair,” he tells Stylish.

To create her current looks, they’ve been looking to the past a bit. “I love Twiggy and when I’m working with someone who has such a beautiful face and jaw structure it’s easy to pull of certain things, so I like to look back on things and people like that to get inspiration,” he says.

As for what we can expect her to pull off going forward? Henry can’t give Us a straightforward answer just yet. “She could say one thing today and one thing tomorrow… we’ll see what the future holds. … I feel like to stay relevant in the world and keep up on the modern trends, you have to change your look.”

And when they do decide switch it up, Henry notes that they are willing to try anything. “The sky is the limit. I don’t think we have any boundaries of what we’re gonna do.”

