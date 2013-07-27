Kelly Clarkson Wears Princess-Like Wedding Gown in Engagement Portrait

Kelly Clarkson is ready to get hitched! The 31-year-old singer gave her fans a sneak peek when she revealed a gorgeous picture from her engagement photo shoot via Twitter on Thursday, July 25.

"Ok, just saw my engagement shoot pics & I have to share one!!! 🙂 @kobyb & @TerilynBrown! Ready to #TieItUp!" the "People Like Us" singer tweeted. The photograph showed a stunning Clarkson wearing a white wedding gown sitting in front of a a bookshelf. With bare feet, the former American Idol winner had her blonde hair pulled up while reading.

On June 10, Clarkson asked her followers to send in their own fun wedding photos for the chance to be a part of the lyric video for her latest single, "Tie It Up."

Since announcing her engagement to Brandon Blackstock in December, the "Catch My Breath" singer has been sharing her excitement with the world. "I'm engaged!" she tweeted at the time. "I wanted y'all to know! Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever."

"Brandon's totally The One," Clarkson later told Cosmopolitan in its February 2013 issue. "I've never been so happy." She added, "We've known each other for years, but we didn't start talking until the Super Bowl last February."

