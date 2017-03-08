In honor of International Women’s Day 2017 on Wednesday, March 8, W magazine rounded up some of fashion’s biggest names to talk about one thing: women’s rights. Watch!

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Hailey Baldwin, Carolyn Murphy, Sienna Miller and 56 other people — including a few boys, like Travis Scott and Édgar Ramirez — can be heard repeating these three phrases: “I am a woman,” “Please respect yourself, respect women” and “Because women’s rights are human rights.”

The effect? Powerful. Each person, shot in black and white, speaks in his or her native tongue — a nod to the much-maligned immigration movements coming from the White House — and chants the feminist phrases in the round, making the 80-second clip pretty unforgettable.

As W magazine wrote via its YouTube channel, where the video currently lives, the video was inspired not only by the holiday but by our turbulent political climate under President Donald Trump, especially with respect to women’s rights.

